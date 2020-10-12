Royalty Exchange

ROYALTY EXCHANGE, the music royalty marketplace, completed its 1,000th transaction, accounting for $84 million, thanks to the market for music catalogs and growing investor interest in royalties and companies like MERCK MERCURIADES' HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND.

With the majority of assets sold going for under $1 million, ROYALTY EXCHANGE offers a contrast to some of the other investment funds buying up music catalogs from the "1%" of superstar artists and producers today, by allowing "the other 99%" of creators to gain income off assets that aren't in the seven-figures.

ROYALTY EXCHANGE has hosted transactions of royalties from songs performed by the likes of KANYE, BETYONCE, TAYLOR SWIFT, ALICIA KEYS and "Star Trek" film residuals, among many others.

« see more Net News