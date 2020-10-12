Atlantic Records

ATLANTIC RECORDS has made some moves to bolster its marketing department, including promoting GRACE JAMES to SVP, to co-head pop/rock marketing with NINA WEBB.

Since joining the label in JANUARY, 2017, JAMES has overseen marketing for LIZZO and TAYLA PARX, as well as the very successful "HAMILTON" soundtrack. She will continue to work with them while taking on new projects, including the label's newly-signed MAY-A.

WEBB has worked on key releases from artists including JANELLE MONAE and KELLY CLARKSON with a major role in a number of artist development projects during her six years at the label. Both JAMES and WEBB will report to GM/EVP PAUL SINCLAIR.

DAVID GRANT will move from NEW YORK to L.A. to take on the role of SVP Marketing and Head Of Marketing For Film & TV Soundtracks. He will continue running key projects from WHY DON'T WE, BEN PLATT, RALLEY and others, in that joint role reporting to both SINCLAIR and WEST COAST President KEVIN WEAVER.

