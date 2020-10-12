Michelle and Ian Horne

ALL ACCESS sends our deepest sympathies to SUMMITMEDIA Country KFDI/WICHITA morning host IAN HORNE (on air as JJ HAYES) who lost his beloved wife, MICHELLE HORNE, on FRIDAY night (10/9) following a long battle with COVID-19.

She had been hospitalized for 30 days and on a ventilator much of that time, but had been released on SEPTEMBER 30th to recover at home. MICHELLE had a compromised immune system after a kidney transplant and was battling other health problems, according to a statement on the station’s web site.

IAN HORNE shared the news in FACEBOOK post FRIDAY night, writing, “Tonight, I lost my super power. I’m broken.” He has asked that, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the WICHITA ANIMAL ACTION LEAGUE here.

