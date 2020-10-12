National Winners

The RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION honored the winners of the national 2020 EDWARD R. MURROW AWARDS at a virtual ceremony SATURDAY night (10/10).

The winners:

Small Market Radio

Overall Excellence: UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI News-Talk KBIA/COLUMBIA, MO

Breaking News Coverage: CALIFORNIA LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk KCLU-A-F/THIOUSAND OAKS-SANTA BARBARA, CA, "VENTURA COUNTY Brushfire Forces Thousands Of Evacuations"

Continuing Coverage: NET/LINCOLN, NE, NEBRASKA Flooding 2019

Excellence in Innovation: WNIN TRI-STATE PUBLIC MEDIA, INC. News-Talk-Classical WNIN-F/EVANSVILLE, "¿QUÉ PASA, MIDWEST?," Season Four

Excellence in Social Media: WITF, INC. News-Talk WITF-F/HARRISBURG, PA, "THREE MILE ISLAND: As It Happened"

Excellence in Sound: CAL STATE-MONTEREY BAY News-Talk KAZU/PACIFIC GROVE, CA, "Rescued Sea Otters Return To The MONTEREY BAY"

Excellence in Video: BETHEL BROADCASTING, INC. News-Talk KYUK-A-Variety KYUK-F/BETHEL, AK and ALASKA PUBLIC MEDIA, "Watch: The Legacy Of MARYANN SUNDOWN And AGNES AGUCHAK "

Excellence in Writing: SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC BROADCASTING/VERMILLION, SD, "STANLEY WEBER Trial"

Feature Reporting: NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO/CONCORD, NH, "Model Citizen? No. But EXETER Man Is At Center of First Amendment Dispute "

Hard News: MARFA PUBLIC RADIO/MARFA, TX, "Box Of Ballots Found In TEXAS Could Change Outcome Of MIDLAND Bond Proposal, Again "

Investigative Reporting: VERMONT PUBLIC RADIO/COLCHESTER, VT and SEVEN DAYS, "Worse for Care"

Multimedia: LOUISVILLE PUBLIC MEDIA News-Tak WFPL/LOUISVILLE, KY, WFPL Digital Coverage

News Documentary: SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC BROADCASTING, "Red Bow"

News Series: JEFFERSON PUBLIC RADIO/ASHLAND, OR, "Oppressed By Wildfire"

Newscast: ROGERS MEDIA News-Talk CKGL-A (570 NEWS)/KITCHENER, ON, "WATERLOO REGION Goes Red"

Podcast: KBIA, "SHOW ME THE STATE: THE LEGEND OF DOC ANNIE"

Sports Reporting: NORTH COUNTRY PUBLIC RADIO/CANTON, NY, "Four summits, an Interstate, and a grueling footrace"

Large Market Radio

Overall Excellence: ENTERCOM News KNX-A/LOS ANGELES

Breaking News Coverage: HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE, "FBI Raids Mayor PUGH's Home"

Continuing Coverage: MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO's MPR NEWS/ST. PAUL, MN, "NOOR Trial Coverage"

Excellence in Innovation: CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO, "CHICAGO's Towing Program is Broken"

Excellence in Social Media: BONNEVILLE News-Talk KSL-A-F/SALT LAKE CITY, "COLD: SUSAN POWELL Case Files"

​Excellence in Sound: WBEZ, "Mexican Street Food In PILSEN Now Includes Sweet Potatoes"

Excellence in Video: NORTH TEXAS PUBLIC BROADCASTING News-Talk KERA/DALLAS, "Artist Spotlight -- JORDAN MATHIS -- Visual Time-Lapse Artist"

Excellence in Writing: UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY News-Talk KCUR/KANSAS CITY, "What Do You Get From Demolishing KANSAS CITY's Terminal A? A Lot Of Recycling"

Feature Reporting: NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK, "Trying to Graduate From High School at 21"

Hard News: MICHIGAN RADIO/ANN ARBOR, MI, "Exposed to lead in infancy, now FLINT's youngest students face challenges in school"

Investigative Reporting: WBEZ and PROPUBLICA ILLINOIS, "The Bad Bet"

Multimedia: SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC/PASADENA-LOS ANGELES and CALIFORNIA DREAM COLLABORATION, "Graying CALIFORNIA"

News Documentary: SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Triple A-News-Talk KCRW/SANTA MONICA-LOS ANGELES, "Two Years, Diaries of a Divided Nation"

News Series: BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON, "Infectious"

Newscast: GOOD KARMA BRANDS News-Talk WTMJ-A-W277CV/MILWAUKEE, "WISCONSIN'S AFTERNOON NEWS"

Podcast: ATLANTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS News-Talk WABE/ATLANTA, "BURIED TRUTHS"

Sports Reporting: TEXAS STANDARD/AUSTIN, "An EAST TEXAS Marching Band Upholds A Tradition -- Maybe For The Last Time"

Radio Network

Overall Excellence: CBS NEWS RADIO

Breaking News Coverage: CBS NEWS RADIO, "NOTRE DAME"

Continuing Coverage: NPR, "'There Is No Protection:' Exposing the Remain In MEXICO Policy"

Excellence in Innovation: NPR, "NPR Student Podcast Challenge"

Excellence in Social Media: REVEAL FROM THE CENTER FOR INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING

​Excellence in Sound: NPR, "After the Water"

Excellence in Video: RADIO FREE ASIA, "The Gray Rhino"

Excellence in Writing: NPR, "The Ventilator: Life, Death And The Choices We Make At The End"

Feature Reporting: REVEAL, "To The Ends Of The Earth"

Hard News: NPR, "The Van: Casualties in the Baghdadi Raid"

Investigative Reporting: REVEAL, "Immigration Judge"

Multimedia: CAL STATE-SACRAMENTO News-Talk-Jazz KXJZ (CAPRADIO)/SACRAMENTO and NPR,

"TahoeLand: Trawling for Clarity"

News Documentary: "THE WORLD," "Into the Thaw: Decoding THWAITES GLACIER"

News Series: NPR, "Good Teachers, Bad Deal"

Newscast: CBS NEWS RADIO, "CBS WORLD NEWS ROUNDUP"

Podcast: WNYC STUDIOS and OSM AUDIO, "DOLLY PARTON'S AMERICA"

Sports Reporting: WBUR and NPR, "Learning To Swim With 7-Foot-5 CELTIC TACKO FALL"

In addition, PINEAPPLE STREET STUDIOS and GLASS CANNON INC. won the award for Small Digital News Organization: Podcast for "THE CATCH AND KILL PODCAST WITH RONAN FARROW" and the LOS ANGELES TIMES and WONDERY won the award for Large Digital News Organization: Podcast for "DETECTIVE TRAPP."

