All of the votes from around the world have been counted, and now, all that's left is to reveal the winners during our virtual CORONAVIRUS RADIO IDEAS AWARDS show!

Make sure that you register now to join this event on THURSDAY, NOV 12th at 9A EST; 6A PST, 3P CET hosted by BENZTOWN CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN, RADIODAYS EUROPE Co-Founder ANDERS HELD, and P1 MEDIA GROUP Partner KEN BENSON.

The CORONAVIRUS RADIO IDEAS AWARDS will honor radio professionals from around the world that have used their brands and platforms in creative and innovative ways to better serve their listeners, partners, and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The nominees were selected from submissions made to the CORONAVIRUS RADIO IDEAS FACEBOOK GROUP with more than 300 ideas nominated by industry professionals around the world.

CATEGORIES

The CORONAVIRUS RADIO IDEAS AWARDS were voted for by professionals in the radio and audio industry worldwide and will be awarded to the best ideas in the following 10 categories:

•Best Social Media Video Content

•Best Virtual Event

•Best Parody

•Best Virtual Concert

•Best On-Air Promo

•Best Community Service

•Best Social Media Visual

•Best Community Spirit

•Best Sales Promotion

•Best Mega Promotion

JUDGING PANEL

Just announced are the jury panelists who will vote on the winners of the BEST CORONAVIRUS PODCAST. Some of the best and the brightest from the world of radio and podcasting, the judges for this category are:

•KELLIE RIORDAN, AUSTRALIA, Director, DEADSET STUDIOS, PODSQUAD NEWSLETTER

•MARTIN LISS, GERMANY, Media & Management Consultant

•ADÈLE HUMBERT, FRANCE, Investigative journalist and independent podcast producer

•MIKE McVAY, USA, President, McVAY MEDIA CONSULTING

•VALERIE GELLER, USA, International Broadcast Consultant and President, GELLER MEDIA

•TOR ARNBJÖRN, DENMARK, CEO, RAKKERPAK PRODUCTIONS and Co-Founder, NORDIC PODCAST ACADEMY

•FAIMA BAKAR, UK, award-winning journalist, METRO

•KEN BENSON, Partner, P1 MEDIA GROUP

•ANDERS HELD, Co-Founder, RADIODAYS EUROPE

•ANDREAS SANNEMANN, CEO, BENZTOWN

WINNERS - FREE REGISTRATION

And announced are the names of the five randomly selected winners of a free registration to either RADIODAYS EUROPE, RADIODAYS ASIA, or PODCAST DAY 2021 by RADIODAYS EUROPE. Congrats to the winners:

•THOMAS KORPONAY-PFEIFER at 88.6 in VIENNA

•CHRISTINA POLITE at BEASLEY MEDIA USA

•AQILAH ZAINAL at HOT FM KUALA LUMPUR

•ILJA MAINTZ at MAINTZ MEDIA NETHERLANDS

•JUDY PATERSON at ACE RADIO AUSTRALIA

