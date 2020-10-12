Brion Needs Your Help

Radio veteran BRION O'BRION, with past jobs in BALTIMORE, NORFOLK, VA, GAINESVILLE, FL, SAVANNA, GA, ST. LOUIS, is facing another back surgery on OCTOBER 26th that will lay him up for three months.

The surgery is to remove a bone in his spine and neck that "is causing severe pain in my neck and it’s on a nerve therefore I can not feel the fingers on my left hand nor 1/2 way up my wrist. I try to stay light hearted here on social media but I have been in pain for several months now."

The recovery will push BRION into a financial hole as he will not have income during this period of time to pay day to day bills.

If you can assist, please click here.

