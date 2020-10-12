Gina Suarez

UNITED STATIONS and veteran network affiliation and music promotion exec GINA SUAREZ is looking for her next post as her furlough from UNITED STATIONS turned into a full on layoff as of last week due to the financial ravages of COVID-19.

"I wish 2020 would just stop already! I really thought my furlough was going to have a happy ending and that I'd be back at work by now (I know, I know... ). I can't begin to tell you how sad I am to be leaving my USRN family. It seems none of us are immune to the painful economic impact sweeping the country. But I love a challenge and look forward to what's next."

GINA has an impressive resume that includes the ABC RADIO NETWORKS, ADLARGE MEDIA, A&M RECORDS, and COLUMBIA RECORDs. She can be reached at suarezg3@gmail.com or (404) 401-3959.

« see more Net News