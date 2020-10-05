US Indigenous People's Day (Photo: shutterstock)

The U.S. holiday formerly known as COLUMBUS DAY across the country is now observed as U.S. INDIGENOUS PEOPLE's DAY in a growing number of states -- recognizing the importance of AMERICAN INDIANS and ALASKA NATIVES and their contributions to our culture and society. Both holidays are celebrated on the second MONDAY in OCTOBER.

ALASKA, LOUISIANA, MAINE, MINNESOTA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OREGON, SOUTH DAKOTA, VERMONT and WISCONSIN observe this day, but it is not a paid holiday. ARIZONA and VIRGINIA have proclaimed that they will observe INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY on the second MONDAY in OCTOBER, though COLUMBUS DAY remains the official state holiday.

In the last census (2010) 5.2 million people in the UNITED STATES identified as AMERICAN INDIAN and ALASKA NATIVE, either alone or in combination with one or more other races.

Click here to see where each holiday is celebrated.

« back to Net News