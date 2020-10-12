US Indigenous People's Day (photo: shutterstock)

The US holiday formerly known as COLUMBUS DAY across the country is now observed as US INDIGENOUS PEOPLE's DAY, in a growing number of states -- recognizing the importance of AMERICAN INDIAN's and ALASKA NATIVES and their contributions to our culture and society. Both holidays are celebrated on the second MONDAY in OCTOBER.

ARIZONA and VIRGINIA have proclaimed that they will observe INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY on the second MONDAY in OCTOBER, though COLUMBUS DAY remains the official state holiday.

ALASKA, LOUISIANA, MAINE, MINNESOTA, NEVADA, NEW MEXICO, OREGON, SOUTH DAKOTA, VERMONT and WISCONSIN observe this day, but it is not a paid holiday. In the last census (2010) 5.2 million people in the UNITED STATES identified as AMERICAN INDIAN and ALASKA NATIVE, either alone or in combination with one or more other races.

