Congratulations to nationally syndicated iHEARTMEDIA morning personality BOBBY BONES, who got engaged over the weekend to girlfriend CAITLIN PARKER. He enlisted the help of singer/songwriter MAT KEARNEY for the surprise proposal, which took place in the couple’s backyard barn.

BONES shared the news on social media last night (10/11), writing, “I am the luckiest. I waited so long for the right one. And it payed [sic] off. Surprised her with a secret proposal in the barn in the backyard. After she said yes, our song ‘Nothing Left To Lose” by MAT KEARNEY was playing outside. And it was @matkearney playing it. She said it was at MAT’s concert during this song that she knew I was the one for her. So lucky he played it again for only us tonight. I’m so happy I get marry to love of my life.”

PARKER also posted photos, captioning them, “I get to marry the best man I’ve ever known. BOBBY surprised me with the most amazing proposal in the barn in our back yard, which was immediately followed by a live performance of @matkearney singing our song. I am in shock and feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I’m so in love & so happy.”

Numerous Country artists were quick to post messages of congratulations to BONES, including DAN + SHAY’s DAN SMYERS, SCOTTY MCCREERY, RUSSELL DICKERSON, LITTLE BIG TOWN’S KAREN FAIRCHILD, LINDSAY ELL, TRAVIS DENNING, RASCAL FLATTS’ JOE DON ROONEY, and CARRIE UNDERWOOD, who wrote, “Congratulations … Love is beautiful!”

