Dominique Da Diva and DJ QuickSilva

RADIO ONE Urban WKYS/WASHINGTON afternoon show "THE QUICKSILVA SHOW WITH DOMINIQUE DA DIVA" is going into wider syndication via REACH MEDIA. The show, heard on WKYS and sister Hip Hop WERQ (92Q)/BALTIMORE, is adding three other RADIO ONE Hip Hop stations, WPHI (HIP-HOP 103.9), WIZF (101.1 THE WIZ)/CINCINNATI, and WCKX-WBMO (POWER 107.5 & 106.3)/COLUMBUS, OH.

REACH MEDIA and RADIO ONE CEO DAVID KANTOR said, “I’ve had the opportunity to see this show grow tremendously. QUICKSILVA and DOMINQUE DA DIVA are two very strong radio talents who have an authentic connection to their audience and I am confident that the show will continue to be a huge draw for the listening audience. The beauty of this is that this show is one of few syndicated shows in the afternoon.”

« see more Net News