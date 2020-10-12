Ramsey

DAVE RAMSEY has a new affiliate in the TAMPA-ST. PETERSBURG market, moving from BEASLEY Business WHFS-A (MONEYTALK 1010) to iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHNZ-A for 2-5p (ET) weekdays..

“We’re excited to add THE DAVE RAMSEY SHOW to our line-up on 1250 WHNZ,” said Market President CHRIS SOECHTIG. “THE DAVE RAMSEY SHOW brings a new group of listeners to 1250 WHNZ who pay attention to what’s coming out of their speakers and applying what they hear.”

