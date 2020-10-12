New

BENZTOWN has partnered with SMASH PREP as the next generation music prep service’s exclusive distribution partner in the US.

SMASH PREP, "gives on-air talent something new to say about every artist and band they play, taking music authority and music selling to the next level."

In real time, SMASH PREP aggregates all digital media, news and information related to artists, and delivers to radio stations instant access to every social feed, every news story, and every platform – at a glance and all on one dashboard.

