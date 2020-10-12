Offering Virtual Insurance Assistance

NASHVILLE- based nonprofit MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE (MHA) is offering free, virtual health insurance assistance to those in the music community. Since the beginning of the year, MHA has seen a 200% increase in clients seeking assistance with healthcare and necessities. Enrollment dates for those interested in MEDICARE coverage are from THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15th to TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15th. Regular insurance enrollment dates are from SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1st through TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15th.

During the open enrollment dates, MHA advocates will meet virtually with clients to advise and enroll members of the music industry and their families in the best plans to meet their medical needs. If you’ve lost your job due to COVID-19, had a change in coverage or simply need help navigating the complicated health insurance landscape, book a virtual appointment with MHA here.

Additionally, this month MHA will partner with MUSICARES to offer free, virtual seminars to inform and empower members of the music community to enroll for new health insurance for the year. Register in advance for "What The Health" here, and "Medicare 101" here.

