Scholarships

The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION (AWMF) and ESPN have established a joint student scholarship for Black women pursuing careers in sports media. The scholarships will be granted to one female undergraduate student and one female graduate student in the UNITED STATES and will be chosen based on 750-1,000-word essays about the importance of Black women in sports media. Applications will be due NOVEMBER 20th; more information and applications can be found by clicking here.



“It has been wonderful to collaborate with ESPN to conceptualize this scholarship,” said AWMF Exec. Dir. BECKY BROOKS. “Through this strong partnership, we’re proud to continue our work in pursuing greater diversity in the sports journalism work force.”



“Diversity and inclusion is ESPN’s #1 focus, and we want to support and create concrete ways to grow the pipeline of Black talent in the sports industry,” said ESPN VP/Corp. Communications and AWMF Board member KATINA ARNOLD. “The ESPN and AWMF scholarship is the perfect way to fulfill ESPN’s mission of supporting Black and African-American women pursuing careers in media.”

