Special Logo

ELEKTRA RECORDS is celebrating its 70th anniversary this month with a special logo incorporating the label's original logotype to be used on all ELEKTRA and ELEKTRA/RHINO releases through 2021. The label will also be offering anniversary merchandise, a limited edition boxed set for RECORD STORE DAY, and playlists on WARNER MUSIC GROUP's TOPSIFY.



JAC HOLZMAN, now 89, who launched ELEKTRA from his dorm room at college on OCTOBER 10, 1950, said, “With the 1946 launch of the LP, I sensed an opening and opportunity for new, independent labels to meticulously record and offer music the majors were not likely to touch. Over the years, every ELEKTRA label head has brought with them different tastes and capabilities, which have kept the company healthy and fueled with the best of music over seven decades.”

The label's Co-Presidents MIKE EASTERLIN and GREGG NADEL said, “As ELEKTRA enters its eighth decade, we celebrate JAC and all the remarkable people who worked with him and came after him to make this label the special place that it remains today. With his impeccable taste, intelligence, and passion, JAC taught us to always follow the music and to serve and believe in our artists. We are honored and proud to carry on his incredible legacy.”

« see more Net News