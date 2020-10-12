Exit Polls

The NATIONAL ELECTION POOL (NEP) and EDISON RESEARCH are again generating the exit polls of record for ABC NEWS, CBS NEWS, CNN, and NBC NEWS. The polling will begin on OCTOBER 13th with EDISON interviewing voters at early voting locations, and will include telephone surveys as well.

EDISON Co-Founder/EVP JOE LENSKI said, "More Americans are expected to vote before ELECTION DAY this year than any other election in history, and the member networks of the NATIONAL ELECTION POOL (NEP) and EDISON RESEARCH have developed innovative new techniques to account for that in our long-standing exit poll."

"In 2018, EDISON and the NEP pioneered the technique of conducting interviews at in-person early voting sites, and today, we’re using that valuable experience to expand those efforts for 2020," added LENSKI. "It's simply a matter of taking our time-tested models and applying them to the ways people vote today."

