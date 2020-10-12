Common (Photo: Rena Schild / Shutterstock.com)

COMMON will host a new podcast series for AUDIBLE. The six-episode "MIND POWER MIXTAPE" features COMMON in conversations with MAHERSHALA ALI, MISTY COPELAND, TIFFANY HADDISH, HASAN MINHAJ, BRYAN STEVENSON, and NAS. The six 45-minute episodes will post exclusively on AUDIBLE on NOVEMBER 19th.

COMMON, who previously hosted "BLUEBIRD MEMORIES: A JOURNEY THROUGH LYRICS & LIFE" for AUDIBLE's Words + Music, said, “As an artist, I’ve always used my voice to speak my truth. There is great benefit in using this time of pause to engage in real reflection about who we are, how we got here and what’s next -- and the opportunity to lead that honest dialogue with some of the greatest talent of our generation was an unforgettable privilege. We laid ourselves bare and explored what really matters in life -- and that is the essence of MIND POWER MIXTAPE. I was very moved by the authenticity of these conversations and I hope that listeners have that same experience.”



"COMMON is an incredibly versatile and gifted artist and we are thrilled to showcase his positivity, energy and advocacy through ​MIND POWER MIXTAPE," said AUDIBLE EVP/Head of U.S. Content RACHEL GHIAZZA. “His last AUDIBLE Original, BLUEBIRD MEMORIES: A JOURNEY THROUGH LYRICS & LIFE, was a Words + Music masterpiece -- one that truly resonated with our audience -- so we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate on this new and thoughtful storytelling effort and share it with our passionate family of listeners."

