Top 10 National Radio Advertisers

MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 radio advertiser chart for OCTOBER 5-11 saw iHEARTRADIO promos dropping from the top spot to tenth place, replaced at the pinnacle by THE HOME DEPOT, moving up from fifth. The NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION leapt from 57th to second, while ALLSTATE and LOWE'S returned to the top 10 and iHEART's "PAPER GHOSTS," podcast, BABBEL, and the IRS slipped out of the top 10.

The Top 10:

THE HOME DEPOT (last week #5, 58061 instances) NHTSA NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#57, 55244) UNITEDHEALTHCARE (#8; 48038) GEICO (#3: 44579) PROGRESSIVE (#4; 44248) ALLSTATE (#11; 41631) INDEED (#10; 36506) LOWE'S (#19; 36404) VICKS (#6, 35987) iHEARTRADIO ( #1; 32959)

