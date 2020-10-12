McGraw

Congratulations to BIG MACHINE RECORDS' TIM MCGRAW, who holds the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his hit, "I Called Mama." The accomplishment marks McGraw's 44th career #1, and 4th decade in a row of scoring #1 singles.

Kudos to BIG MACHINE RECORDS GM CLAY HUNNICUTT, SVP/Promotion KRIS LAMB, Dir./National Promotion ERIK POWELL, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion BILL LUBITZ, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion TRACY WILKINSON, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion JC COFFEY, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion JEFF DAVIS, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion BROOKE DIAZ and Coord./Promotion SAMANTHA KANE.

« see more Net News