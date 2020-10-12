Grand Ole Opry Stage (Photo: Chris Hollo)

The GRAND OLE OPRY will resume its FRIDAY night performances, and expand both FRIDAY and SATURDAY night shows back to two hours beginning on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6th. Weekday shows were cancelled in MARCH due to COVID-19, and SATURDAY night shows continued without a live audience (NET NEWS 3/13). A limited, in-venue audience was welcomed back in OCTOBER (NET NEWS 9/24).

Upcoming performers in OCTOBER include OPRY members BILL ANDERSON, CLINT BLACK, CHRIS JANSON, LITTLE BIG TOWN and STEVE WARINER, and special guests LAUREN ALAINA, BRANDY CLARK, VICTORIA SHAW and more. The OPRY SATURDAY night show will still continue its livestream on CIRCLE ALL ACCESS' YOUTUBE, TWITTER and FACEBOOK channels, as well as CIRCLE TV, SIRIUSXM, and the OPRY's flagship home, RYMAN HOSPITALITY 650 WSM-A/NASHVILLE and wsmonline.com. Additionally, it will broadcast on EASTERN CIRCLE and GRAY TV, as well as DISH studio channel 102 and SLING TV.

Those who attend the shows live will comply with operating plans including physically distanced seating, mandatory masks for all guests and staff, designated restrooms, no food or beverage service and more.

« see more Net News