Amaiya Davis

REPUBLIC RECORDS promotes AMAIYA DAVIS to VP Of Media/Cultural Impact & Engagement. DAVIS joined REPUBLIC as Manager Of Media in 2019. In her new role, DAVIS remains integral to the label’s emphasis on social justice and equality industrywide. She is a founding member of the REPUBLIC RECORDS ACTION COMMITTEE (R2AC), which maintains adherence to elevated company standards of social responsibility and sustained leadership.

“JOE has instituted an inspiring collaborative spirit for the media department," said DAVIS. "It’s an incredibly supportive environment where everyone works together to maximize and exceed the potential of each campaign. He and the entire team empowered me to create my own path at Republic as a publicist and a champion for various diversity initiatives. I’m very excited for what the future holds.”



“Not only is AMAIYA an exemplary media strategist, but she is also an unwavering advocate for equality," added EVP/Media & Artist Relations JOSEPH CAROZZA. "Rising to the occasion to address the need for social justice, she has already made a significant impact at our company and beyond. It’s an honor to announce this well-deserved promotion.”

« see more Net News