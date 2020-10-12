Looking For You!

Our friends at KOBALT MUSIC GROUP employ 640 people across 13 offices and are still growing! They're currently searching for a Midwest Promotion Manager for the CHICAGO area, who will join the team at IN2UNE.

You'll be working multiple formats including Pop, Rhythm, Hot AC, Alternative, Active Rock, Country, and AAA/Non Comm. Among the duties, you'll serve as the point person for your territory, managing airplay commitments, overseeing strategy and execution of game plans at all radio formats, interacting daily betweeen clients and the AWAL staff.

Needed skills and experience include at least one year of Radio Promotion in the field, at least two years of Radio or Record industry experience, as well as having an understanding of streaming services and their metrics, plus an understanding of metrics and measurement of records at radio.

To be sure, there is more more involved, and you can find all the details by checking out the KOBALT job portal.

« see more Net News