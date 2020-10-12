Winners named

It may be OCTOBER 2020, but the winners in the radio categories for the 2019 NEW ENGLAND COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS were just recently announced, with BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP WKLB (COUNTRY 102.5)/BOSTON taking most of the wins, including Radio Station of the Year.

WKLB morning host AYLA BROWN and her former partner, JACKSON BLUE (who segued to afternoon drive in SEPTEMBER 2019), won for Morning Show/Personality of the Year. WKLB’s CAROLYN KRUSE was named Midday Show/Personality of the Year, while former evening host MARISSA LANCHAK (aka MARISSA ONTHERADIO), who departed the station in OCTOBER 2019 after nearly two years, won for Night Show/Personality of the Year. iHEARTMEDIA WBWL (101.7 THE BULL)/BOSTON’s COLTON BRADFORD was named Afternoon Show/Personality of the Year.

