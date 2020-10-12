LIVE NATION is launching a monthly livestream series today (10/12), with the start of "LIVE NATION Presents: Country Conversations." The series will be hosted by its creator and LIVE NATION Pres./Country Touring BRIAN O'CONNELL. The first episode will feature performances by CAPITOL NASHVILLE's JON PARDI and STONEY CREEK RECORDS' LINDSAY ELL. The livestream will begin at 7p (CT) and can be viewed on LIVE NATION's FACEBOOK page and at www.LiveNation.com.

“We wanted to start ‘Country Conversations' because our fans at our festivals and on tour are so important to us, they’re the reason why we do this," said O'CONNELL. "We also have a unique platform to help keep us connected and ease how much we are missing them this year. Being able to check in once a month with artists and fans is going to be fun, and I’m personally looking forward to trying to bring some unique performances with some of my friends, while continuing to innovate this series."

