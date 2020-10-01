Ones To Watch New Zealand

LIVE NATION, in partnership with VODAFONE NEW ZEALAND, announced TODAY the expansion of its global artist discovery platform to the SOUTHERN HEMISPHERE with ONES TO WATCH NEW ZEALAND.

ONES TO WATCH NEW ZEALAND is a destination for KIWI music fans to discover their new favorite artists. Twelve hand-picked new local artists will join the platform over the course of one year, with an online site featuring profiles, dedicated editorials, video content and playlists, all carefully curated by LIVE NATION’s NEW ZEALAND team and updated regularly. The artists will also perform at exclusive showcase events, with the first one taking place on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21st in AUCKLAND.

VODAFONE NZ Consumer Director CAROLYN LUEY said “VODAFONE has a long history of supporting our local music talent and we are thrilled to be continuing this legacy by bringing ONES TO WATCH to NEW ZEALAND, alongside Live Nation."

MARK KNEEBONE, Managing Director of LIVE NATION NEW ZEALAND added, “Through ONES TO WATCH, LIVE NATION and VODAFONE are committed to developing local emerging artists, not only by exposing them to new audiences but providing platforms for professional development.”

In addition to access to the online platform, VODAFONE customers will be given the chance to win tickets to the ONES TO WATCH invitation-only quarterly showcase events. Click here for more info and competition details.

