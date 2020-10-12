Ryan 'Elwood' Bjorn

ALL ACCESS has learned that WOODWARD RADIO GROUP Classic Rock WAPL and Active Rock WZOR (RAZOR 94.7-104.7)/APPLETON-OSHKOSH, WI Brand Manager RYAN "ELWOOD" BJORN has exited the stations after a 19 year run.

BJORN posted the following on his FACEBOOK page TODAY saying, "It has been a true joy working for WAPL, RAZOR, and WOODWARD RADIO GROUP for the past 19 years, but I was let go from the company earlier today. Thank you to all of the wonderful people I’ve worked with for so much of what I have learned and experienced over nearly two decades. I will miss this place with all my heart."

Reach out to ELWOOD at elwoodradio@gmail.com.

« see more Net News