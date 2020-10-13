ALT2K Has Sweet Halloween Promotion

WITHERS BROADCASTING Alternative WVZA (ALT2K 92.7)/MARION-CARBONDALE, IL kicks off "THE 13 DAYS OF HALLOWEEN" TODAY (10/13). ALT2K 92.7 PD GAVIN MURPHY said, "For 13 weekdays, we're going to be playing one HALLOWEEN 'Trick-or-Treat Tune' each day, and when listeners hear it, they can text in to the text line, choosing 'Trick' or 'Treat'. Each day, one word enters the listener to win a cool prize, and the other gets them a 'better luck next time' text. Prizes include all sorts of random goodies, like station prize packages, Haunted House tickets, and more."

THE 13 DAYS OF HALLOWEEN will be run on ALT92K 92.7 through OCTOBER 29th. MURPH added, "The Trick-or-Treat Tunes are all HALLOWEEN-related, but also all legit Alt artists. No Monster Mash! We've got a solid lineup of songs like "Little Ghost" by THE WHITE STRIPES, BOWLING FOR SOUP's 'Ghostbusters' cover, and PANIC! AT THE DISCO. It's fun, timely AND stays in the format! Can you tell we like HALLOWEEN here at ALT2K?"

