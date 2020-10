WAPL

WOODWARD COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WAPL/APPLETON-OSHKOSH, WI, on-air personality ANDY GARDINIER has exited after two years as his position was eliminated.

GARDINIER is looking for his next radio opportunity and can be reached at amfmandy@gmail.com, (920) 840-2470, or linkedin.com/in/andyontheair.

