Houston

TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY PUBLIC RADIO Urban Alternative KTSU (90.9 THE VIBE)/HOUSTON recently debuted (NET NEWS 9/4) and now has put together its on air lineup.

ROB G “THE GENERAL” anchors mornings, AMIR DIAMOND will handle afternoons, MICHELE MCKNIGHT in the evening, and veteran Mixer/MC STEVE NICE will head up mixes at the station.

GM ERNEST WALKER said, “The VIBE’s new lineup of jocks and personalities is a recipe for a success. We at KTSU are excited to evolve and serve our entire community by engaging a younger demographic and by using KTSU THE CHOICE as a blueprint for quality programming. I’m excited for our new VIBE team to change the game for HOUSTON radio, all while keeping our nearly 50-year legacy of excellence alive."

ROB G added, “I’m enthused to be a part of this new direction, this new vibe that is taking place on the campus of TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY. I’m looking forward to presenting radio in a fresh and unique way.”

DIAMOND commented, "I'm super excited to be joining THE VIBE, powered by KTSU 90.9FM Radio. It's a dope concept that's young, fun and fresh. I've worked, attended summer camps and had my first college experience at TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY, so it feels amazing to be back home on the TIGER WALK. LET'S GO!"

MCKNIGHT said, “I'm really excited to be joining the team at THE VIBE. New and fresh energy is always a beautiful thing, and I'm looking forward to playing a role in the greatness that KTSU 90.9FM already brings to the city of HOUSTON."

NICE added, “It’s an exciting time for TSU Radio! THE VIBE is definitely what's needed not only for our TSU/3RD WARD community, but for the city of HOUSTON.

"This was the first station to play my mixes on the air while I was attending school/playing football. It gave me the drive to continue radio from that point forward. It's only right that I give my talents back to the school that gave me a shot.”

« see more Net News