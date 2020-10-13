Avril Lavigne (Credit: David Needleman)

BMG recording artist AVRIL LAVIGNE has added ONEREPUBLIC and ALESSIA CARA to her one-of-a-kind livestream benefit concert lineup, #FightLyme With Avril + Friends, happening OCTOBER 24th, at 5p (PT). The program also features ROB THOMAS and host WILMER VALDERRAMA.



The event is being presented by GLOBAL LYME ALLIANCE, a one-night-only show to raise awareness and fund treatment for individuals affected by Lyme disease during this ongoing time of need. Having personally been affected by Lyme disease, LAVIGNE is dedicated to making an impact in conquering this debilitating illness that impacts millions worldwide.

The eight-time GRAMMY-nominated singer will perform a set filled with her biggest hits, and songs off her sixth studio album, "Head Above Water." The livestream event will be the only chance fans have to see LAVIGNE perform in 2020.

LAVIGNE said, "I'm so excited for fans and friends from all over the world to join me and my very special guests for #FightLyme, which will benefit the Lyme community. Go to www.AvrilLavigne.com and get your tickets – it's going to be an evening to remember full of hope, great music, and exciting surprises! With your help, the AVRIL LAVIGNE FOUNDATION and GLOBAL LYME ALLIANCE can continue to transform lives. Tune in and enjoy!"

100% of all proceeds from the concert will be donated to both organizations.

