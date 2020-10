Now They're Talkin'

MAIN STREET BROADCASTING has flipped Classic Hits KFOW-A-K292GU (THE TRAIN)/WASECA, MN to News-Talk as FOX NEWS RADIO 1170 & 106.3, reports NORTHPINE.COM.

The mostly-syndicated lineup includes FOX NEWS RADIO's "FOX NEWS RUNDOWN," and BRIAN KILMEADE; "ON AIR WITH DOUG AND JEN"; the regional LINDER FARM NETWORK's "AGRITALK AFTER THE BELL"; "OUR AMERICAN STORIES"; WESTWOOD ONE's BEN SHAPIRO, DAN BONGINO, and "RED EYE RADIO"; DAVE RAMSEY; KEY NETWORKS' "THE O'REILLY UPDATE"; and sister KTOE-A/MANKATO's AL TRAVIS.

« see more Net News