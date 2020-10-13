Santaella

SONY PICTURES TELEVISION DIGITAL NETWORKS SVP/Ad Sales and Operations and former DISNEY INTERACTIVE Dir./Ad Sales RENÉ SANTAELLA has joined ESTRELLA MEDIA as EVP/Digital & Streaming Media.

“RENÉ has an amazing track record in working with some of the world’s largest media brands and transforming their businesses into digital leaders,” said CEO PETER MARKHAM. “We could not be more pleased to have him plot the course of our continued transformation into a Hispanic digital leader across all platforms.”

“I am thrilled to join ESTRELLA MEDIA and be a part of bringing culturally authentic news, music, sports and entertainment to an underserved Hispanic audience and making it available everywhere for free,” said SANTAELLA. “The Spanish-language direct-to-consumer marketplace is taking off and I look forward to accelerating their leadership position and super serving this important community.”

