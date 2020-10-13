New Appointments

Veteran BET, NBC, CBS, and NPR news anchor and host ED GORDON has joined iHEARTMEDIA's BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK as an on-air Anchor/Correspondent, and the network has also added former REACH MEDIA VP/Radio Operations CHRIS THOMPSON as Dir./Network Operations and has named iHEARTMEDIA MARKETS GROUP/CHICAGO SVP/Communications ANGELA INGRAM as BIN's Dir./Local Advocacy and Engagement in addition to her current duties.



“I am elated to join what I believe will become an important and powerful network,” said GORDON, who will also produce special programming in the runup to ELECTION DAY. “BIN will be a vehicle that allows facts, conversations and opinions that have for too long been silenced or minimized to have a high-profile platform to speak truth to power as well as give people who are seeking more diverse narratives a new outlet.”

“There’s no question that this is the most important election in decades, especially for Black AMERICA, and we’re thrilled to have ED GORDON leading our coverage of this upcoming Presidential race,” said BIN Dir./News Ops. TANITA MYERS. “Whether it’s talking with Presidents or just talking about today’s biggest stories, ED’s well-known hard-hitting, direct and no nonsense style will be right at home at BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK and further establishes our role as a trusted source for Black Americans nationwide.”

“One of our goals is to attract the best leadership and talent to the BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK,” said Pres. TONY COLES, to whom THOMPSON and INGRAM will report. “As we continue to expand, this team is vital to providing our affiliates and partners with best-in-class service and support. I am thrilled to have CHRIS leading these efforts as our Director of Network Operations and ANGELA spearheading integral advocacy initiatives as Director of Local Advocacy and Engagement.”

Gordon, Thompson, Ingram

