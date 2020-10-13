Wider Distribution

ENTERCOM's CADENCE13 is partnering with LUMINARY and LEON NEYFAKH and ANDREW PARSONS' PROLOGUE PROJECTS to redistribute the first season of "FIASCO," which was originally distributed as a LUMINARY exclusive in 2019. "FIASCO: BUSH V. GORE" was a six-episode look at the contested 2000 election; "FIASCO" has gone on to second and third seasons on LUMINARY, while a TV series based on the show is in development. CADENCE13 will distribute the first season on all podcast platforms starting on WEDNESDAY (10/14) with the first two episodes.



“Part of me wishes the story of the 2000 election -- in which vote counts were endlessly disputed, ballots were thrown out, and politics mingled uncomfortably with law -- wasn’t so relevant as we approach NOVEMBER,” said NEYFAKH. “But I’m afraid it will be an all-too-useful guide to all the tiny ways an election result can be undermined and politicized. I’m glad to partner with CADENCE13 and LUMINARY to tell this important and timely story.”



LUMINARY CEO SIMON SUTTON said, “‘FIASCO’ exemplifies what great podcast journalism can achieve, and we are proud to partner with PROLOGUE PROJECTS and CADENCE13 to offer this outstanding piece of content for listeners across the globe three weeks out from an historic U.S. presidential election.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with LEON, ANDREW, and LUMINARY and expand C13’s lineup of powerful documentary franchises with this incisive, extraordinarily produced series,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “With less than thirty days to go before the historic 2020 presidential election, the timing could not be better.”

