Michaels

BUCK OWEN PRODUCTION CO. Country KUZZ/BAKERSFIELD PD/midday personality BRENT MICHAELS can now also be heard on the airwaves in his hometown at SALEM COMMUNICATIONS KHCM (COUNTRY 97.5)/HONOLULU, HI. With no changes to his duties at KUZZ, MICHAELS will voice track afternoon drive at KHCM, filling the previously jockless slot.

MICHAELS shared the news via TWITTER, posting, "Through technology, I'll be doing afternoons on COUNTRY 97.5 in HAWAII. To be on the Country station in my hometown is a big deal to me. My mom has never been able to listen to me in her car on the H-1. Nothing changing with KUZZ, just something new!"

