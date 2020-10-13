Who Will Win?

A total of 25 music teachers from 24 cities spanning 16 states, have been named as semifinalists for the Music Educator Award, presented by the RECORDING ACADEMY and GRAMMY MUSEUM. The individuals were drawn from nearly 2000 initial nominations submitted from all 50 states.

The award recognizes current educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools. The recipient will be recognized during GRAMMY WEEK 2021.

The award is open to current U.S. music teachers, and anyone can nominate a teacher — students, parents, friends, colleagues, community members, school deans, and administrators.

Teachers are also able to nominate themselves, and nominated teachers are notified and invited to fill out an application.

Each year, one recipient is selected from 10 finalists and recognized for their remarkable impact on students' lives. They will receive a $10,000 honorarium and matching grant for their school's music program. The nine additional finalists will receive a $1000 honorarium and matching grants. The remaining fifteen semifinalists will receive a $500 honorarium with matching school grants.

The finalists will be announced in DECEMBER. Nominations for the 2022 Music Educator Award are now open at www.grammymusicteacher.com.

