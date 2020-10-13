Greta Van Fleet

LAVA/REPUBLIC rockers GRETA VAN FLEET have entered into a Worldwide Administration deal with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC, the global publishing arm of WARNER MUSIC GROUP. The MICHIGAN rock band just released their latest single “My Way Soon” last FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9th.

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Senior VP, A&R, U.S., GREG SOWDERS said, "From the first time I saw GRETA VAN FLEET play at a tiny club in L.A., I’ve wanted to work with them and knew immediately they were something special. They’re amazing songwriters and musicians who are reawakening that rock ‘n’ roll spirit for the next generation of fans.”

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC Presi./A&R, U.S., RYAN PRESS added, “GRETA VAN FLEET is an undeniable talent whose timeless music is bringing a great musical genre into the future. We’re thrilled to welcome them into the WARNER CHAPPELL family and look forward to working with them as their career continues to rise.”

GRETA VAN FLEET said, “Our collective goal is to spread peace, love and unity through our music in the hopes that our fans take that feeling out into the world. Working with RYAN, GREG, and the entire WARNER CHAPPELL team, we know that we can achieve this and so much more.”

