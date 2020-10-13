Town Hall

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON's next "Town Hall" broadcast will focus on the voting process for this year's General Election. The show, hosted by Sr. Political Dir. ERIC SCOTT, will air THURSDAY (10/15) at 7p (ET), with panelists including NEW JERSEY Secretary of State TAHESHA WAY.

"This is the first time the majority of people in New Jersey will cast their vote by mail," said SCOTT. "And as a result, there is much confusion. There have been documented cases of voting irregularities in NEW JERSEY, and our goal is to help everyone who wants to vote be certain their vote will be counted."

