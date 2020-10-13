Big Opening

BEASLEY MEDIA Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE)/DETROIT has a big APD/afternoon opening. BEASLEY MEDIA/DETROIT Dir./Programming SCOTT JAMESON wants an outstanding, creative talent with plenty of programming skills to help drive 105.1 THE BOUNCE and other stations in the cluster. You'll be working closely with JAMESON.

Is your social media footprint large, engaging, compelling and influential? Willing to invest heavily in the communities BEASLEY MEDIA/DETROIT serves? Can you creatively develop compelling content for listeners? Do you enjoy working with and managing your teammates? Do you embrace the sales and digital components of the business? Rush your best to SCOTT JAMESON at detroitjobs@bbgi.com.

« back to Net News