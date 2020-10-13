Party Time

The ‘ACE & TJ’s Party like it’s 2021™’ covers more than the 50 markets ACE & TJ are heard in on both radio and digital platforms and sets up a safe, charitable and exciting party atmosphere.



ACE & TJ Show Host ACE said, "Forget the "new" normal, we want a return to the "old" normal of getting out and having a good time. We don't know when, we don't know how yet but this is the first step to being ready when it's time."

TJ added, "Everybody is ready to be escorted back into fun times and we are the best ones to lead the way."



The Ace & TJ Show is available for radio stations throughout the country. For information, contact Adam Goodman at (843) 212 6522 ALG@RadioButtonNetwork.com.

The ‘ACE & TJ’s Party like it’s 2021 ™’ covers more than the 50 markets ACE & TJ are heard in on both radio and digital platforms and sets up a safe, charitable and exciting party atmosphere.



ACE & TJ Show Host ACE said, "Forget the "new" normal, we want a return to the "old" normal of getting out and having a good time. We don't know when, we don't know how yet but this is the first step to being ready when it's time."

TJ added, "Everybody is ready to be escorted back into fun times and we are the best ones to lead the way."



The Ace & TJ Show is available for radio stations throughout the country. For information, contact Adam Goodman at phone (843) 212 6522, email ALG@RadioButtonNetwork.com.

« see more Net News