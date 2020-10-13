Connie & Fish

Listeners of the long-standing TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Hot AC WLHT (MIX 95.7)/GRAND RAPIDS morning show CONNIE & FISH had a rough ride MONDAY morning (10/12) when CONNIE called in to the show to discuss her recent diagnosis of incurable Stage 4 liver cancer. The duo has spent 18 out of the past 25 years as a team.

The phone call is riveting, and speaks to the power of our medium and radio family. Listen here.

All of us at ALL ACCESS send our prayers and healing vibes to CONNIE and her husband DAN and her family.

