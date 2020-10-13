Allows Fans To Watch & Interact With Rock Stars

MERUELO MEDIA Classic Rock KLOS/LOS ANGELES and "The Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp" (RRFC) have announced a new series called "Front Row Live" kicking off on OCTOBER 31st (HALLOWEEN) with ALICE COOPER, benefiting his charity Solid Rock and Rock the Socks.

Other "Front Row Live" events will include ROGER DALTREY of THE WHO (to benefit Teen Cancer America) on NOVEMBER 14th, JOE ELLIOT of DEF LEPPARD on NOVEMBER 28th, and STYX (who have pledged their money to support their crew) on DECEMBER 12th.

In addition to the interactive tickets, RRFC will also offer the event to be viewed by fans to watch and submit online questions for only $25 dollars at 955KLOS.com.

"Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp" moderator BRITT LIGHTNING who will host these exclusive sessions over Zoom, said, “These classes are a great way to connect fans with their favorite artists in a meaningful way.”

KLOS PD KEITH CUNNINGHAM said, “These 'Front Row Live' events will give fans exclusive access and an experience with their favorite artists they could never get with the typical backstage meet-n-greet.”

