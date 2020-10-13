Creates Black Tour Directory

LIVE NATION URBAN has created “THE BLACK TOUR DIRECTORY.” It’s a resource developed to bolster inclusivity and expand opportunities for Black professionals and Black-owned companies in the world of live music.

The one-stop portal lists hundreds of qualified, experienced, and trusted Black tour managers, production managers, sound engineers, lighting experts, stage and set designers, stage managers, techs, travel agents, caterers, tour accountants, bus companies, security staff, and more. They may be found and contacted through the official site.

LIVE NATION URBAN Pres. SHAWN GEE said, “When JENIFER SMITH from LIVE NATION CONCERTS and NYASIA BURRIS from my team came to me with this idea, I thought it was genius and absolutely necessary.

"There are several amazing resource groups that exist like ROADIES OF COLOR, DIVERSITY THE STAGE, BLACK PROMOTERS COLLECTIVE, and many others, and we all have one common goal, to make sure once live entertainment returns at scale, there are more opportunities that exist for Black people, and all underrepresented groups of people, throughout the touring industry, particularly in technical and production positions.”

LIVE NATION Dir./Tour Marketing JENIFER SMITH added, “I felt it was important to create accessibility to people of color that specialize in these fields in order to help diversify live events beyond the stage.

"As a Black woman working in the music and live events space for over 12 years, I understand the importance of representation within the industry. Using our platform as the leading promoter in the world, LIVE NATION has the ability to help change the narrative and to provide a powerful resource for the industry.”

GEE hosted a special “BACKSTAGE WITH CREW NATION” round-table interview to discuss the new directory with a high-profile panel of respected voices.

It included CURTIS BATTLES; Founder/CEO of CURTIS BATTLES PRODUCTION; TINA FARRIS Founder/CEO of TINA FARRIS TOURS; VICTOR REED Sr. Founder/CEO of GLOBAL EVENT PRODUCTION NETWORK; and MICHAEL “HUGGY” CARTER Founder/CEO of MCG PRODUCTIONS.

Watch below:

« see more Net News