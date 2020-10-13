'2020 CMT Music Awards'

CMT has revealed a third round of performers for its “2020 CMT Music Awards,” airing WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21st at 7p (CT) (NET NEWS 9/10). Among the newly announced performers are GABBY BARRETT, MORGAN WALLEN, SAM HUNT and SHANIA TWAIN, who is making her first appearance on the CMT stage since 2011. Additionally, CMT revealed a list of collaborations set to take place, including KELSEA BALLERINI with HALSEY, JIMMIE ALLEN and NOAH CYRUS, and LUKE COMBS with BROOKS & DUNN.

The newly revealed performers are in addition to the artists announced over the last few weeks (NET NEWS 9/30 & NET NEWS 10/6).

The show, which recently revealed all of its nominees (NET NEWS 9/23), along with two of its four hosts, KANE BROWN and SARAH HYLAND (NET NEWS 10/8), will air on CMT, MTV, MTV2, LOGO, PARAMOUNT NETWORK, POP and TV LAND and be simulcast on more than 120 iHEARTCOUNTRY stations nationwide.

