Silverstein (l) And Jaymes (r)

TURNER MEDIA GROUP Country WZBB (B99.9)/STANLEYTOWN, VA (serving the ROCKY MOUNT/MARTINSVILLE area) has added two Country radio veterans to its team. ROBYNN JAYMES comes aboard for middays and SHEILA SILVERSTEIN is the Promotion Dir.

The on-air gig marks JAYMES' return to the airwaves after battling chronic pancreatitis since 2016. Prior to that, she was PD at iHEARTMEDIA Country WYYD (NEW COUNTRY 107.9)/ROANOKE, VA, and, later, MD at WHEELER BROADCASTING WSLC (STAR COUNTRY)/ROANOKE.

SILVERSTEIN joined WZBB in AUGUST as Promotion Dir., and most recently served as Assistant GM of local music venue HARVESTER PERFORMANCE CENTER in ROCKY MOUNT. Before that, she was the Marketing Dir. at iHEARTMEDIA Country WPOC/BALTIMORE for 20 years.

“ROBYNN brings so much talent and passion," said WZBB GM GENE ALLEN. "We are extremely excited for her and are lucky to have her be part of the team.”

"I feel like we are going to do beautiful, amazing things together," said JAYMES. "I am in my happy place and I am silly, crazy with excitement! Much credit goes to SHEILA for bringing me to TURNER MEDIA."

"We are so fortunate to have SHEILA join our team," said ALLEN. "She brings so much energy and creativity, and will give us a much needed lift to our current and future promotions."

Added SILVERSTEIN, "My retirement didn't last long. This radio thing keeps pulling me in."

