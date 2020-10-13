Apple Unveils iPhone 12

APPLE introduced the world to the IPHONE 12 TODAY, unveiling four new models launching later this month. The announcement was made during a virtual event held at its headquarters in CUPERTINO, CA.

The tech giant said the IPHONE 12 and IPHONE 12 PRO will be available for preorder this FRIDAY, and launch OCTOBER 23rd. The larger IPHONE 12 PRO MAX and smaller IPHONE 12 MINI will be available to preorder NOVEMBER 6th, and launched NOVEMBER 13th.

The upcoming launch marks APPLE's debut in 5G, the next wireless service expected to deliver major upgrades in speed and connectivity.

"Today is the beginning of a new era for IPHONE," said APPLE CEO TIM COOK. HANS VESTBERG, Chairman and CEO of VERIZON added, "The new IPHONE will have access to the carrier's 5G ultra wideband coverage, promising double the download and upload speeds. The coverage will expand to more than 60 cities by the end of the year."

The IPHONE 12, features a new design and smooth, flat edges that some on social media called reminiscent of the earlier IPHONE 5. It's available in five colors: black, white, green, blue and red, which is in conjunction with the Product (RED) fundraising effort for AIDS research.

