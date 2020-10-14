LP At The Drive-In

After nearly a year without performing to a live crowd, singer/songwriter LP will perform a pair of "88FIVE LIVE at DRIVE-IN OC with LP" concerts at DRIVE-IN OC at the CITY NATIONAL GROVE OF ANAHEIM on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14th.



The full-production, full-band concerts will include a 12:30p matinee and a 6p evening performance (venue opening times). Each concert will feature a set of hits and fan favorites, including her latest single “The One That You Love,” which has been streamed over 16 million times worldwide, brand-new music, and much more. Audio for attendees at DRIVE-IN OC will be available via a traditional PA system as well as through their vehicle’s FM radio.



LP said, “So excited to do a drive-in concert on NOVEMBER14th! It’s going to be a unique and special experience for me, and I hope for you! Gonna sing in front of actual people, but in cars!! I honestly can’t wait!”



LP fan club members can purchase tickets beginning WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14th at 10a (PT) through THURSDAY., OCTOBER 15th at 10p (PT). Tickets go on sale to the general public starting FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16th at 10a at www.axs.com/. One ticket per vehicle, each passenger must have a safety belt. Event is rain or shine. For additional information, go here.

« see more Net News