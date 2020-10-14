Lori Lewis

"FACEBOOK recently issued its disapproval over the trending NETFLIX documentary, '“The Social Dilemma,' observed MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS.

"If you haven’t yet streamed the documentary-drama – it looks at what they call 'the dangerous human impact of social networking, with tech experts sounding the alarm on the platforms they’ve worked on.”

"After watching it – it felt a bit too much agenda ridden. Facts felt stretched. Not to imply it’s all questionable – but there were two areas where it was just wrong ..."

*On Addiction

*On Algorithms

"'The Social Dilemma' does a good job discussing data mining and other technology around our lives – but for someone leveraging social media to build on audience and brand development – it’s all about learning how to be efficient and effective with our time."

Read more about "The Technology That Connects Us And Controls Us" in MERGE, which is designed and written to help assist the radio and record industry in the social and digital space. Reach out to LORI LEWIS, here.

