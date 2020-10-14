Audio Voting PSAs And Social Media Content

FAIRPLAY has been working to inspire the music industry to advocate for Communities of Color and build lasting relationships. To help start these conversations, the nonprofit group has been circulating the “SAY THEIR NAMES” audio recording RADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS (88NINE RADIOMILWAUKEE) created to memorialize the lives lost to systemic racism, and stations have been running that piece on-air.

“A few months ago, after the death of GEORGE FLOYD and in the spirit of the peaceful protests in our streets, a group of DJs, Radio Programmers, and music industry folks came together to talk about how we can amplify Social and Racial Justice issues on air, and how we can tackle them within our independent music community," said JESSICA WEBER, Organizer of FAIRPLAY and Owner/Founder of CO-SIGN.

The nonprofit group of music lovers committed to ending systemic racism and building frameworks of access, advocacy, and support for Black voices throughout the music industry has taken the following action:

SAY THEIR NAMES: Encouraging stations to talk about racial inequality out loud and on-air

SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGNS: Amplifying Black voices in music, history, and media

COMMUNITY DROPBOX: Toolkit of resources for starting and supporting conversations. Includes social media content, music, playlists, PSAs, and editorial pieces related to racial and social justice.

GIFTING UNDERWRITING TO BLACK OWNED BUSINESSES: Creating community and new systems of access by building bridges between stations and communities to encourage the building of supportive relationships

INTERNAL AUDITS: Builds systems of accountability and improvement by helping to ask difficult questions to identify and address racial inequity within organizations, and to develop plans of action based on those insights.

With the help of artists like CHVRCHES, CHUCK D, DESSA, RJD2, LOW CUT CONNIE, BOB MOSES, ROBERT DELONG, FRANCIS QUINLAN and others, FAIRPLAY has created PSAs to inspire folks to start these conversations and then get out and vote. Find more information and download here.

In addition to the content library, FAIRPLAY has also been building an ongoing campaign that will gift underwriting time to BIPOC-owned businesses, help build bridges, and raise awareness across communities.

Donations to FAIRPLAY are being accepted here.

